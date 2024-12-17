Sean Everitt knows Glasgow are ‘probably favourites’ against Edinburgh

Sean Everitt concedes his Edinburgh side are underdogs for their 1872 Cup first leg against Glasgow but the head coach is adamant they are playing well enough to be optimistic about pulling off an upset at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The men from the capital have finished well below Warriors in each of the previous two United Rugby Championship seasons and are currently five places beneath their intercity rivals in the table. In addition, Glasgow have won each of the past two 1872 Cups, albeit Edinburgh won the second leg at Murrayfield last term.

“For us, it’s a challenge,” Everitt admitted. “Obviously, they’re the URC champions. They’ve done well in the Champions Cup. They were probably a bit unfortunate to go down to Toulon away on Sunday, but it was a great performance from Glasgow.

“The perception is out there that Glasgow are probably favourites if you look at where they are from a form point of view and where they finished up last year. In saying that, we’re a much-improved team from last year. Our all-round game has improved. Last year, we were more defensive, kicking game-focused.

“I think our attack has improved a lot, as you can see from the last two games we’ve played at home. So it makes for an interesting derby. Any team can be beaten on any day. We’re looking at this one as optimistically as we can.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt during a training session at The Hive on Tuesday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Everitt, whose side have not won an away match since April, feels the fact Glasgow have moved the match away from their Scotstoun home to Hampden, the national football stadium, in order to accommodate a larger crowd, could serve as a leveller.

“I think it does change the dynamic,” he said. “I’m sure that Glasgow will get an opportunity to go around and have a look at Hampden, they might have done that already, I don’t know. But I think the change of surface for both teams from (artificial to grass) does neutralise it somewhat. We hopefully will get some preparation on grass this week and I’m sure they will as well.”

Everitt feels the URC points on offer for the two matches against Glasgow are just as important as the 1872 Cup.

“The 1872 Cup is a really special derby between Glasgow and Edinburgh,” he said. “Players are always looking forward to it, but we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that the URC is also important.

“These are two very important games for us as far as the league position is concerned and then going into the European break as well, so we’re looking at a bit of both from our side.”

Freddy Douglas is out until February. | SNS Group

Everitt expressed sympathy for Freddy Douglas after the 19-year-old back-rower – who made his debut for both Scotland and Edinburgh last month – was ruled out until February with an ankle injury.

“I think it’s a reality check for all rugby players,” said Everitt. “He’s been riding a crest of a wave. He made his debut in all competitions this year so far so it’s really disappointing for him.

“I had a nice chat to him this morning and he’s still upbeat. He’s got a good year behind him and going into the new year he should be ready in the first week of February so he’ll be able to contest the Six Nations for Scotland as well.