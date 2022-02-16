Edinburgh is 'everything I've ever wanted' says rugby stand-off Charlie Savala

Charlie Savala says Edinburgh is 'everything I have ever wanted' after committing his future to the rugby club.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:26 pm
Charlie Savala in training at DAM Health Stadium earlier this month. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old follows Grant Gilchrist and Matt Currie in signing a new deal and plans to add to his eight appearances so far.

After making the code switch from rugby league, the Sydney-born stand-off joined the club from the Sydney Roosters in October 2020 and is loving life in the capital city.

Savala told the club website: “It’s a special moment. This club means a lot to me. I’m so grateful to be in the position I am and to be part of such a competitive squad.

“I’m glad to have found my feet here. I love this place and being a part of the club. This is my home and I’m excited to see what the future holds in the Edinburgh jersey.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted. To be able to stay at the club I love and to call it home is awesome.”

