Edinburgh edge ahead of Glasgow Warriors in race to sign Mosese Tuipulotu

Edinburgh appear to have leapt ahead of Glasgow Warriors in the race to sign Mosese Tuipulotu, the Australian-born Scottish-qualified centre.

The 22-year-old is the younger brother of Sione, also a centre, who has made such a big impression with Glasgow and Scotland since coming here in 2021 after a spell in Japan.

Mosese, whose game-time in Super Rugby with the Waratahs has been limited, has long been on the radar of Scottish Rugby and Gregor Townsend, the national coach, became involved last year in trying to persuade him to join Glasgow.

Mosese Tuipulotu in action for Waratahs in a Super Rugby Pacific match against Crusaders last year. (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

"He’s a player who is interesting one of the pro teams, and us in Scotland," noted Townsend at the time. "Sione’s had such a great impact at Glasgow and with Scottish rugby, it’s wise of Scottish Rugby to follow up on someone of real potential."

Reports in Australia claimed the SRU was keen to entice him with a multi-year deal worth £123,000 per annum, dwarfing the salary he was on. However, Mosese opted to stay put at that point, although he did leave the door open.

“I grew up watching the Wallabies, so I’d love to wear the gold jersey," he told reporters in Australia last year. "Obviously, I’ve got Scottish heritage as well, so if I wear that jersey in the future, then I’d be happy to represent my culture.”

Now Edinburgh look to be in pole position to sign the player who turns 23 on Sunday. Glasgow are well stocked with centres, with Sione, Huw Jones and Stafford McDowall all established in the Scotland squad. Edinburgh would likely offer Mosese more opportunities to play.