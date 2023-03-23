Edinburgh duo Chris Dean and Ben Muncaster both sign two-year extensions

Head coach Mike Blair expressed delight after Chris Dean and Ben Muncaster both signed two-year contract extensions with Edinburgh.

Centre Dean, 29, will enter his 10th season with the club, while versatile back-row player Muncaster, 21, signed from the Leicester academy in 2021.

Blair said of the duo, who both come from North Berwick: “We’re delighted to see Chris and Ben re-sign for the club. They’re both hugely driven and talented players.

“Chris is an experienced head to have at the club, with Ben showing he too has a massive future here.

Chris Dean (pictured) and Ben Muncaster have both signed contract extensions with Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It’s also great to see the connection between Edinburgh Rugby and North Berwick is alive and well.”

Dean said: “I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to continue playing for Edinburgh Rugby. Not sure where the last nine years have gone but I feel as energised as ever to continue improving and enjoy playing the game I’ve always loved.

“Extra bonus that I get to do it for the club I’ve grown up supporting and always known as a player – I hope I can represent the club as many times as I can and play a part in bringing success to it over the next two seasons.”

Muncaster is “absolutely buzzing to be staying at the club”. He said: “It’s a really good group of boys and I’m loving my time here.