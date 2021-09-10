Edinburgh draw Saracens, London Irish, Brive and Pau in European Challenge Cup

New Edinburgh coach Mike Blair will face his former club Brive in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

The capital club will face Saracens, London Irish, Brive and Pau in the group stage of the revamped tournament.

Edinburgh will kick off their Pool C campaign with an away tie against Saracens who have been installed as English Premiership title favourites after a season spent in the Championship for repeatedly breaching salary cap regulations. The match will be played at the StoneX Stadium on the weekend of December 10/11/12.

Edinburgh will then take on London Irish at Brentford FC’s new Community Stadium on the weekend of January 14/15/16 before two home games against French Top 14 opposition; Brive on January 21/22/23 and Pau on April 8/9/10. Mike Blair, the new Edinburgh coach, is a former Brive player.

The new format for the Challenge Cup will see 15 clubs competing in three pools of five. The three highest-ranked clubs from each pool, and the highest-ranked fourth-placed club, as well as the three clubs ranked ninth to 11th from each of the Heineken Champions Cup pools, will qualify for the round of 16 on April 15/16/17. Quarter-finals and semi-finals will follow, with the final at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on May 27.