Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill questions Glasgow ‘psyche’

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has questioned Glasgow’s “psyche” on the big occasions ahead of tonight’s inter-city derby at Scotstoun.

On the last weekend of the regular Guinness Pro14 season, the Warriors need a win to be sure of a home semi-final in the play-off stage, while Edinburgh will know before kick-off if they have a shot at making the top three in Conference B, or even a fourth-place finish which would give them a play-off to return to the elite Champions Cup.

Cockerill’s side have already secured the 1872 Cup after back-to-back wins over their Scottish rivals in December and the capital coach is hoping that this evening’s third and final game has something riding on it for both teams.

“They [Glasgow] are a good enough team to win the competition, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “But a bit like ourselves on the big occasion they haven’t always performed in the last couple of years… So we’ve got to test that theory.

“We went to Scotstoun at Christmas time having beaten them at home and they weren’t able to deliver. Simple as that. They went to Saracens and had a massive game [Euro quarter-finals] and again couldn’t deliver, so there are question marks around their psyche.”