Edinburgh came away from Cardiff having secured the cake, but were unable to add the icing in gaining victory without a bonus point.

Securing the 24-7 win at Cardiff Arms Park took them until within a few minutes of the end of the game, despite dominating territory and possession, and they were unable to finish off a couple of half chances which would have finished brought the fourth try.

It moved them back into the play-off positions while watching the results of a few more games this weekend, but it is still incredibly tight in those mid-table placings.

“It was a great away win for us, this was a good win under the pressures we are under so I am delighted for the boys,” said Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt. “At the same time we are probably disappointed that we did not get a bonus point, but we just need to keep winning and if we do that then it will be enough.

“We are in a bit of a pressure cooker, but it is no different to where we have been in Europe this season. We have to win every game to finish as high as we can, the guys know what they have to do but we are also getting players back from injury week to week so we are a team on the rise.

“We have a bit of a break after a tough six weeks, with trips to South Africa twice, so then coming down to Cardiff to get the win the guys have done exceptionally well and could not have done more. The league is crazy, we are on 43 points and lying seventh, it is weird but it makes for good competition.”

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt had his pre-match routine disrupted by a one-match touchline ban for his ‘interaction’ with Scottish referee Mike Adamson after their narrow defeat in Ulster. But the punishment had minimal impact as it meant he could watch and coach during the game exactly as he normally would, though he will have to go on an online refereeing course at some stage. That will teach him!

Try-scorer Pierre Schoeman on the attack for Edinburgh in the 24-7 away win over Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship. (Photo by Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock)

Edinburgh had the better of the opening exchanges, but were unable to turn that pressure into points until the game was approaching the half hour mark. But when you are struggling to get the ball the last few inches over the try line the answer so often is to call for prop Pierre Schoeman and he obliged with a trademark finish from close range for the opening score.

That was it for the first half action but the start of the second half saw Duhan van der Merwe see yellow for a high tackle on the significantly shorter Theo Cabango and Cardiff immediately getting on the scoresheet. They kicked to the corner from the penalty, threw long and used prop Rhys Carre peeling round to find some space and go over for the score.

Edinburgh hit back through the pack grinding their way over the line from a lineout, hooker Ewan Ashman coming away with the try from the rolling maul. A penalty secured the victory, Boan Venter going over from short range to bring the bonus point within view, but then they ran out of time.

Scorers: Cardiff: Try: Carre. Con: de Beer. Edinburgh: Tries: Schoeman, Ashman, Ventre. Cons: Healy 3. Pen: Healy.

Cardiff: C Winnett; H Millard, M Grady, B Thomas, T Cabango; T de Beer, G Bertranou; R Carre, L Belcher, K Assirati, B Donnell, T Williams, A Mann, E Jenkins, M Martin. Replacements: E Lloyd for Young 71 , C Domachowski for Carre 53, C Parker for Assirati 68, R Thornton for Williams 62, T Young for Jenkins 28, J Botham for Martin 56, E Bevan for Bertranou , J Beetham for Millard 45.

Edinburgh: W Goosen; E Boffelli, M Currie, J Lang, D van der Merwe; B Healy, A Price; P Schoeman, E Ashman, WP Nel, S Skinner, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, H Watson, L Crosbie. Replacements: D Cherry for Ashman 62, B Venter for Schoeman 62, J Sebastian for Nel 62, M Sykes for Skinner 60, B Mata for Christie 51, B Vellacott for Price 66, M Bennett for Currie 59, C Dean for Lang 77.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).