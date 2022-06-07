Edinburgh awards: Mark Bennett and Emiliano Boffelli among winners for capital club

Mark Bennett has won the player of the year award.

The Scotland centre enjoyed resurgent season in midfield – finishing the year with eight tries in 18 appearances – while also playing for Scotland twice in the Six Nations.

Head coach Mike Blair said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see Mark [Bennett] named Scottish Building Society Player of the Season after a brilliant year in which he was one of our most consistent and impressive performers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Mark was pretty candid in the fact Edinburgh fans hadn’t seen the best of him in the last few years due to injury but he was absolutely back to his best this season and I think that was evident in the way he provided a constant attacking spark with his line-breaking and carrying skills.

“Looking back at the season, there were so many games where Mark’s contributions made the difference. January’s home win against Cardiff was a match in which he cut them apart with nearly every run, while you only had to look at his try against Ulster last month which got us right back into the contest.

“Mark deserves all the plaudits he gets this year. He’s really stepped up to become an influential leader in this squad.”

Emiliano Boffelli won the Glen Moray Players’ Player of the Season after a hugely impressive debut campaign, while Ben Muncaster landed the Breadalbane Finance Young Player of the Season award.