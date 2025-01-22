Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors learn European round of 16 dates and kick-off times

Details confirmed for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup ties

Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for the round of 16 ties in the European club competitions.

Glasgow Warriors will host two-time champions Leicester Tigers in the Investec Champions Cup at Scotstoun on Saturday, April 5 at 8pm.

Edinburgh, who are in the EPCR Challenge Cup, will play the South African side the Lions at Hive Stadium on Friday, April 4, also at 8pm. Both last-16 ties will be screened live on Premier Sports.

Glasgow Warriors are competing in the Investec Champions Cup last 16 while Edinburgh are in the knockout stages of the EPCR Challenge Cup. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) | Getty Images

If Glasgow win, they would meet either Leinster or Harlequins in the quarter-finals. If it was Leinster then Glasgow would be away but if it was Quins Glasgow would be at home, based on pool stage rankings.

If Edinburgh win, they would be at home in the quarter-finals to the winners of the match between Bayonne and the Bulls.

Investec Champions Cup round of 16 (rankings in brackets / all kick-offs local times)

Friday 4 April

Northampton Saints (3) v ASM Clermont Auvergne (14) 8pm

Saturday 5 April

RC Toulon (4) v Saracens (13) 1.30pm

Leinster Rugby (2) v Harlequins (15) 3pm

Castres Olympique (6) v Benetton Rugby (11) 4pm

Stade Rochelais (8) v Munster Rugby (9) 6.30pm

Glasgow Warriors (7) v Leicester Tigers (10) 8pm

Sunday 6 April

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Ulster Rugby (16) (1.30pm)

Stade Toulousain (5) v Sale Sharks (12) 4pm

EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 (rankings in brackets / all kick-offs local times)

Friday 4 April

Edinburgh Rugby (3) v Emirates Lions (14) 8pm

Section Paloise (7) v Bath Rugby (10) 9pm

Saturday 5 April

Aviron Bayonnais (6) v Vodacom Bulls (11) 1.30pm

Montpellier Hérault Rugby (2) v Gloucester Rugby (15) 6.30pm

Connacht Rugby (1) v Cardiff Rugby (16) 8pm

USAP (8) v Racing 92 (9) 9pm

Sunday 6 April

Ospreys (4) v Scarlets (13) 5.30pm