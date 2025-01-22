Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors learn European round of 16 dates and kick-off times
Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for the round of 16 ties in the European club competitions.
Glasgow Warriors will host two-time champions Leicester Tigers in the Investec Champions Cup at Scotstoun on Saturday, April 5 at 8pm.
Edinburgh, who are in the EPCR Challenge Cup, will play the South African side the Lions at Hive Stadium on Friday, April 4, also at 8pm. Both last-16 ties will be screened live on Premier Sports.
If Glasgow win, they would meet either Leinster or Harlequins in the quarter-finals. If it was Leinster then Glasgow would be away but if it was Quins Glasgow would be at home, based on pool stage rankings.
If Edinburgh win, they would be at home in the quarter-finals to the winners of the match between Bayonne and the Bulls.
Investec Champions Cup round of 16 (rankings in brackets / all kick-offs local times)
Friday 4 April
Northampton Saints (3) v ASM Clermont Auvergne (14) 8pm
Saturday 5 April
RC Toulon (4) v Saracens (13) 1.30pm
Leinster Rugby (2) v Harlequins (15) 3pm
Castres Olympique (6) v Benetton Rugby (11) 4pm
Stade Rochelais (8) v Munster Rugby (9) 6.30pm
Glasgow Warriors (7) v Leicester Tigers (10) 8pm
Sunday 6 April
Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Ulster Rugby (16) (1.30pm)
Stade Toulousain (5) v Sale Sharks (12) 4pm
EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 (rankings in brackets / all kick-offs local times)
Friday 4 April
Edinburgh Rugby (3) v Emirates Lions (14) 8pm
Section Paloise (7) v Bath Rugby (10) 9pm
Saturday 5 April
Aviron Bayonnais (6) v Vodacom Bulls (11) 1.30pm
Montpellier Hérault Rugby (2) v Gloucester Rugby (15) 6.30pm
Connacht Rugby (1) v Cardiff Rugby (16) 8pm
USAP (8) v Racing 92 (9) 9pm
Sunday 6 April
Ospreys (4) v Scarlets (13) 5.30pm
Lyon Olympique Universitaire (5) v Hollywoodbets Sharks (12) 6.30pm
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.