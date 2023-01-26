Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup dates set - full fixture list for European last 16 ties

Edinburgh, who finished second in their pool behind Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup, will take on another English Gallagher Premiership outfit in Leicester Tigers. The tie will be played at Welford Road on Friday, March 31 with an 8pm kick-off live on BT Sport. If Edinburgh are victorious, then they will have a quarter-final showdown with the winner of the all-Irish tie between Leinster and Ulster.