Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup dates set - full fixture list for European last 16 ties

The dates have been set for Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors’ last 16 ties in their respective European competitions.

By Mark Atkinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 11:15am

Edinburgh, who finished second in their pool behind Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup, will take on another English Gallagher Premiership outfit in Leicester Tigers. The tie will be played at Welford Road on Friday, March 31 with an 8pm kick-off live on BT Sport. If Edinburgh are victorious, then they will have a quarter-final showdown with the winner of the all-Irish tie between Leinster and Ulster.

Glasgow Warriors topped their Challenge Cup pool – the second-tier competition run by the EPCR – and therefore were rewarded with a home tie against fellow URC outfit Dragons from Wales. That match is due to take place on Saturday, April 1 with 5.30pm kick-off. The match will be broadcast live by Viaplay. Should Glasgow prevail, then they will play either South Africans Emirates Lions or Racing 92 of France, who have Scotland stand-off and ex-Warrior Finn Russell in their ranks.

Full list of Heineken Champions Cup last 16 ties: Leicester Tigers v Edinburgh (31/03/23, 8pm); Sharks v Munster (01/04/23, 1.30pm); Stormers v Harlequins (01/04/23, 4pm); Leinster v Ulster (01/04/23, 5.30pm), La Rochelle v Gloucester (01/04/23, 6.30pm); Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier (02/04/23, 12.30pm); Saracens v Ospreys (02/04/23, 3pm); Toulouse v Bulls (02/04/23, 4pm);

Edinburgh take on Leicester in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Full list of Challenge Cup last 16 ties: Bristol Bears v Clermont (31/03/23, 8pm); Scarlets v Brive (31/03/23, 8pm); Toulon v Cheetahs (01/04/23, 1.30pm); Stade Francais v Lyon (01/04/23, 4pm); Benetton v Connacht (01/04/23, 4pm); Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (01/04/23, 5.30pm); Lions v Racing 92 (01/04/23, 6.30pm), Cardiff v Sale (01/04/23, 8pm)

