Ireland account for six of the URC Elite XV, determined by a media vote, with four coming from South Africa, two from Italy and one from Wales. Graham was superb in the opening months of the season, scoring eight tries in Edinburgh’s first five URC games. He carried his form into the autumn internationals, with a try against New Zealand and a hat-trick versus Argentina. A knee injury against Munster in December kept him out for three-and-a-half months but he finished the season strongly. Tuipulotu has been outstanding throughout the campaign, helping Glasgow to the Challenge Cup final and combining effectively with Huw Jones for Scotland in the Six Nations.