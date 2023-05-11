All Sections
Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham and Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu are the only two Scots named in the United Rugby Championship’s team of the season.

By Graham Bean
Published 11th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Sione Tuipulotu and Darcy Graham are both in the URC Elite XV. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Sione Tuipulotu and Darcy Graham are both in the URC Elite XV. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Sione Tuipulotu and Darcy Graham are both in the URC Elite XV. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ireland account for six of the URC Elite XV, determined by a media vote, with four coming from South Africa, two from Italy and one from Wales. Graham was superb in the opening months of the season, scoring eight tries in Edinburgh’s first five URC games. He carried his form into the autumn internationals, with a try against New Zealand and a hat-trick versus Argentina. A knee injury against Munster in December kept him out for three-and-a-half months but he finished the season strongly. Tuipulotu has been outstanding throughout the campaign, helping Glasgow to the Challenge Cup final and combining effectively with Huw Jones for Scotland in the Six Nations.

URC Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Sharks); Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Niall Murray (Connacht), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Scott Penny (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster).

