Edinburgh and Glasgow ties against French clubs given green light after exemptions

Glasgow Warriors will host La Rochelle on Saturday, January 22.

The rules imposed on travellers from the UK, which include the requirement to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after entering France, threatened to scupper the final two rounds of the pool phase.

But tournament organiser EPCR has been told that exemptions for what is termed the "pursuit of an economic activity" applies to players, coaching staff and officials taking part in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

It means that Edinburgh’s Challenge Cup match against Brive on Friday, January 21 at DAM Health Stadium and Glasgow Warriors’ Heineken Cup tie against La Rochelle at Scotstoun a day later can go ahead as planned. Six games between French and British rivals from the Champions Cup and two from the Challenge Cup are scheduled to take place the weekend before can also be played.

The announcement saves the group stage from becoming untenable due to a host of postponed fixtures.

EPCR still face the challenging task of finding a window in the packed rugby calendar to re-stage those matches from round two that were called off on account of the French travel restrictions.

Rather than issue a 28-0 defeat to one team, as happens in the event of an outbreak of Covid, it was decided to find a new date for games that fell victim to the safety measures brought in at short notice.

Bristol have yet to play after their opener against the Scarlets fell to coronavirus before their trip to Stade Francais was aborted.

"While recognising that these are particularly challenging times for all its stakeholders, EPCR will continue to work with the leagues and unions so that this month's matches can be played safely," a statement read.

"EPCR is optimistic that this season's tournaments will be played to a successful conclusion.