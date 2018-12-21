Edinburgh and Glasgow rugby latest: Gilchrist and Matawalu deals | Turner blow | 1872 teams confirmed

The latest news and updates from Scotland’s two PRO14 teams...

Gilchrist extends stay

Grant Gilchrist has signed a new three-year deal with Edinburgh, keeping him at the Capital club until the summer of 2022.

The Scotland international forward is due to make his 130th appearance for the club against Glasgow at BT Murrayfield tomorrow in the first 1872 Cup fixture of the season.

The 28-year-old lock said: “I love the club and the direction we are going in together.

“I believe if we keep developing and working hard we can do something really special in the next few years and I’m very excited to be part of that future.”

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “We’re really happy that Gilco has extended his stay with the club. He’s a focal point of our team and has shown tremendous leadership ability both on and off the pitch.

“He’s a quality international player and we’re delighted that he has chosen to be a part of what we’re building here at Edinburgh.”

Turner blow for Warriors

Glasgow have lost Scotland international George Turner for up to 10 weeks after the hooker underwent surgery on the ankle injury that forced him off against Lyon last week.

His layoff, which is likely to last between eight and ten weeks will see him miss the start of the Guinness Six Nations and leave both club and country short in the hooker position, with Fraser Brown sidelined with a knee injury.

Grant Stewart will start in tomorrow’s Guinness 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield after signing his first professional contract.

Matawalu signs new deal

Glasgow Warriors have been handed a boost after Niko Matawalu signed a new two-year deal keeping him at Scotstoun until the summer of 2021. The Fijian has scored 38 tries in 103 games over two spells with the club.

The 29-year-old winger/scrum-half has crossed the whitewash seven times in his last four appearances, but has been named among the replacements for Saturday’s 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh.

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: “Niko has been in outstanding form this season, and we’re delighted that he’s sticking around.

“We all know what he’s capable of on the pitch but off of it he’s a key member of the squad, loved by everyone and the club means an awful lot to him and his family.”

1872 Cup teams confirmed

Edinburgh - Richard Cockerill has made just one change to the team that beat Newcastle away from home in the Heineken Champions Cup, with Pierre Schoeman replacing Allan Dell in the front row.

Ben Toolis makes his 100th appearance for Edinburgh, who have named Italian prop Pietro Ceccarelli among the replacements.

Scotland international lock Toolis joins fellow second-rowers Grant Gilchrist and Fraser McKenzie among the club’s centurions.

Cockerill said: “Derby games are just different. I’ve learned very quickly since arriving in Scotland that in matches between Edinburgh and Glasgow the form book goes out the window.

“The boys are really looking forward to the match. It’s derby day, we’re at home, and we’re certainly going to leave everything out on the field. It’s shaping up to be a tasty battle.”

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Watson, Mata. Replacements: Cherry, Dell, Ceccarelli , Hunter-Hill, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Socino.

Glasgow - Dave Rennie has shuffled his pack extensively, with Grant Stewart starting at hooker in place of George Turner, with Rob Harley and Adam Ashe starting up front.

Pete Horne, due to play his 150th Warriors game, and Nick Grigg return at centre, DTH van der Merwe is reinstalled on the wing and George Horne will start at scrum-half.

Huw Jones, Ali Price and Niko Matawalu are all named among the replacements but co-captain Ryan Wilson misses out entirely.

Rennie said: “We’ve got ourselves in a strong position in both competitions and will be looking to carry on our good form into these festive derby matches.

“Edinburgh have a strong kicking game, but we know if we can defuse that, we’ll get lots of opportunities to attack.

“I’m also looking forward to watching two of the best sevens (Edinburgh’s Hamish Watson, and Glasgow’s Callum Gibbins) in the competition go head-to-head.”

Glasgow: Hogg; Seymour, Grigg, P Horne, Van der Merwe; Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Stewart, Halanukonuka, Harley, Gray, Ashe, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson. Replacements: Bryce, Bhatti, Rae, Swinson, Fusaro, Price, Jones, Matawalu.