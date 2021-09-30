Edinburgh Accies face selection headache for Currie Chieftains visit

An intriguing Tennent’s Premiership clash is in prospect at Malleny Park tomorrow when Currie Chieftains welcome Edinburgh Accies (kick off 3pm).

By Colin Renton
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:13 pm
(Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The sides have two wins apiece from three matches and have played some open rugby. Accies have bagged four tries in each of their matches, and Chieftains have also been in free-scoring form, particularly on their own patch.

The fourth-placed hosts had no game last week so will be itching to get back into action against opponents who sit one place above them in the table.

Accies coach Iain Berthinussen praised the efforts of the understudies who shone in last week’s win over Hawick, and he has had some tough selection choices to make this week.

Meanwhile, Musselburgh will be looking to reproduce the excellent home form they have shown so far and extend their unbeaten run at Stoneyhill to three matches when they welcome basement side Aberdeen Grammar.

