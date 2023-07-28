Australia's coach Eddie Jones poses for a team photo during a training session at Brighton Grammar School in Melbourne ahead of the Rugby Championship and 2023 Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand. (Photo by Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images)

The Australia coach is under some pressure in his homeland after beginning his second stint in charge with losses to South Africa and Argentina. Jones remains unbowed and believes a win for the Wallabies against the All Blacks in Melbourne would have such an impact it would bring down the New Zealand economy.

“There’s nothing better than winning against New Zealand because you’re feeling the country sinking,” Jones said. “It’s not just rugby that sinks, the country sinks. The whole economy goes down. The prime minister is there with his fingers crossed hoping the All Blacks win because he knows the economy will drop if they lose. So we can have that effect and at the same time Australian kids want to play rugby again. At the moment too many want to play AFL.”

