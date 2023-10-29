All Sections
Eddie Jones 'leaves Wallabies' as Australian media reports parting of ways following review

The former England boss returned to manage Australia for a second time but his stint has been controversial and unsuccessful
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:59 GMT
Australia failed to reach the knock-out stages of the 2023 World Cup under Eddie Jones.Australia failed to reach the knock-out stages of the 2023 World Cup under Eddie Jones.
Australia failed to reach the knock-out stages of the 2023 World Cup under Eddie Jones.

Eddie Jones is to leave his position as head coach of the Wallabies, according to reports in the Australian media.

The Sydney Morning Herald is claiming that Jones and Rugby Australia have decided to part company in the wake of the team’s poor performance at the Rugby World Cup. Australia were eliminated at the pool phase, losing to Wales and Fiji, and speculation has continued over a possible move back to Japan for the 63-year-old. Jones spoke earlier this month about being committed to Australia, but after a review, he is to leave his post.

Jones came back to the Wallabies in January after a spell as England head coach and signed a five-year contract to take over from ex-Glasgow Warriors boss Dave Rennie. However, Australia have declined under his watch and are now set to begin the search for his successor.

