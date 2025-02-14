'Easy decision': New England Six Nations hero lifts lid on why Scotland wasn't an option

Smith reveals some talks took place with Townsend

England’s latest Six Nations hero Fin Smith has revealed that he held conversations with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before pledging his allegiance to the red rose.

Smith has Scottish connections everywhere he looks as his parents are Scottish and his late grandfather Tom Elliot played for Scotland, but the Warwick-born back said that his ambition was to represent England - and now his Test career has started to flourish.

Smith’s biggest moment so far came with a match-winning conversion that saw England edge out France 26-25 in a Six Nations thriller, while his all-round game was pivotal to an outstanding victory. He now has Scotland in his sights when they travel to London next Saturday for an eagerly-anticipated Calcutta Cup showdown.

Fin Smith is all smiles during an England training session. | Getty Images

Speaking on the decision to commit to England over Scotland, Smith said: “I don’t think I was ever fully picked in a Scotland squad or had the opportunity there. I had spoken to Gregor a few times about where he thought I was at with my game and stuff, but that option never came fully to the fore.

“He is someone whose opinion I respect a lot, and he helped me with a few things as I was developing as a player. There was a time when there were both options, but for me it was a simple decision that I wanted to be an England rugby player.

“I am English, I’ve lived in England all my life, wanted to play for England ever since I’ve been alive, so it was a pretty easy decision.”

Smith describes his late grandfather’s rugby exploits as “a pretty cool link”, while he has grandparents living in the Borders and Dunfermline. His parents, meanwhile, met in the London Scottish clubhouse, although he added: “Bizarre. I don’t actually want to know too much about that!”

Smith added: “Unfortunately, I never got to meet him (grandfather) because he sadly passed away before I was born. But growing up, me and my brother would put on his Lions cap and his Scotland cap, so to see all his old ties and blazers was pretty cool and something I want to replicate.

“It was always ‘we are going to be proud of you no matter what, it’s your decision’, but there was definitely a conversation to have. I chatted to mum and dad about it and said ‘look, I want to play for England’. And they were like, ‘right, OK, great. I am sure we will be all right with that eventually’. It was all in good spirits, and they are really proud of me.

“I have told my dad he has got to be neutral next weekend if I am playing. He is definitely going to be singing one of the two anthems, maybe both if I am lucky.”

Smith had many messages of congratulations following his performance against France, including from Southampton and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. But switching off was also important to the Northampton star ahead of going again next week in the build-up to Scotland’s Allianz Stadium visit on February 22.

Fin Smith celebrates England's Six Nations win over France. | Getty Images

“He (Ramsdale) was at a game in the autumn. I wasn’t playing and was sat in the crowd, and he was sat in front of me,” Smith said. “We just had a bit of a chat, he is a nice guy. He loves it, his brother plays a lot, so he sort of follows it from afar. He actually knew what was going on, to be fair.

“Spending time with my family, my girlfriend and my mates, putting the phone down for a few days and trying to just reset is what that looks like for me. Growing up, probably 18 to 20-21, I wouldn’t be able to switch off. I would think about rugby so much I would be sat at dinner thinking ‘I wish I had done that in the training session today’.