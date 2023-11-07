Duncan Weir in best physical shape and gives Franco Smith a reminder in Glasgow Warriors cameo

Duncan Weir provided a steady influence during the final quarter of Glasgow Warriors' win over the DHL Stormers at Scotstoun in the BKT URC. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 30-times capped stand-off replaced Tom Jordan for the final 20 minutes at Scotstoun and as well adding composure he gave head coach Franco Smith a gentle reminder of his qualities.

Weir worked hard over the summer, lost some weight and now considers himself to be in the best shape of his career. He was lightly used by Smith last season as Jordan seized control of the No 10 jersey but the departure over the summer of Domingo Miotti means there is one fewer stand-off on the Warriors roster.

It may feel like Weir has been around a while - he made his Glasgow debut in 2010 - but he started young and bristles sightly at the suggestion he is one of the club’s elder statesmen. “I am only 32,” he said. “I am still in good physical shape. I went away in the summer and came back in better physical shape than ever before. There are a lot of folk playing the game older than me, albeit I started a bit earlier at 19 so maybe it seems I have been round the block a fair amount of time.”

Weir has come off the bench in all three of Glasgow’s URC games this season and he praised the way Smith and reinvigorated the club since taking over last year.

“He transitioned the way we played the game,” said Weir. “We have a plan for everything that comes our way during a game. It is great as players we have those plans to fall back on. It is how you bring that to life and put your own stamp on it. There is never a point in the game when you feel under stress or making things up. As players we are in a good place.”