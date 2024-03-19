Duncan Weir confident of new Glasgow Warriors contract - 'it’s all looking pretty cushty'

Duncan Weir has revealed he is close to signing a contract extension with Glasgow and believes they are in good shape to compete for honours this season.

The former Scotland fly-half was part of the Warriors squad that reached the Pro12 final in 2014 before lifting the trophy the following year. Warriors sit third in the United Rugby Championship and take on Harlequins next month in the Champions Cup round of 16 and Weir believes, with all the Scotland players gradually rejoining the squad, it is all set up for Glasgow to enjoy a “special” end to the season.

The 32-year-old said: “We’re in a good position in both competitions so in the 14 weeks that we have left in the season we want to go and do something pretty special. The squad mentality was really strong in 2014 and again in 2015 when we won it. This season has felt a bit like those glory years and it feels like we’ve got a huge opportunity to do something special this year too. It’s about hitting out straps now and improving week on week to make sure we can make it count when it comes to knockout rugby.”

Duncan Weir says the communication has been good about a potential new contract at Scotstoun.