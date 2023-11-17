Duncan Weir has been banned for three matches for a high tackle in Glasgow Warriors’ win over the Ospreys in Wales last weekend and will miss Saturday’s meeting with Benetton at Scotstoun.

Duncan Weir was sent to the sin bin during Glasgow's win over the Ospreys in the BKT URC. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The stand-off will have the suspension reduced to two games if he completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, otherwise known as ‘tackle school’. The only other game he looks likely to miss is the Glasgow Warriors 'A' v Edinburgh Rugby 'A' fixture on November 24 which means he will be free for Glasgow’s home match with Ulster on November 25, provided he passes the tackling course.

Weir was sent to the sin-bin in the 25th minute of the BKT United Rugby Championship match in Swansea. While the incident was deemed worthy of a yellow card at the time, a disciplinary committee has upgraded it to red.

A statement from the URC said: “The Citing Commissioner in charge reported Glasgow Warriors Player (No. 10) for an act of foul play in the 25th minute under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

“In the Player’s responses to the Panel overseeing the disciplinary process Sibonile Khoza (Chair), Stefan Terblanche (both SARU) and Kim Moloney (IRFU), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play. The Panel found that the incident met the Red Card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six games' suspension. However, the Panel reduced the suspension to three games due to the favourable mitigating factors a good record, apology and played full active part in the hearing which results in a three game suspension.