Duhan van der Merwe’s dazzling solo effort in the win over England in the Calcutta Cup has been voted International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year.

The Scotland winger’s success was announced at the World Rugby Awards 2023 ceremony in Paris on Sunday evening. Van der Merwe was an overwhelming winner, collecting 51 per cent of the 5,000-plus votes from fans. The try in the 29-23 victory at Twickenham on 4 February saw the Scotland player receive the ball just inside his own half and embark on a marauding run through the England defence, shrugging off five tackles as he slalomed his way to the line.

He beat off competition from France’s Damian Penaud (for his Six Nations try v Ireland), Ireland’s Hugo Keenan (for his try against France in the same game) and Fiji’s Vinaya Habosi (for his try against Georgia).

The awards ceremony took place the day after South Africa defeated New Zealand to lift the Rugby World Cup for an historic fourth time and the victorious team were in attendance but the Springboks missed out on the main prizes at the Opéra Garnier in the heart of Paris. New Zealand No 8 Ardie Savea was crowned World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year. Andy Farrell was named Coach of the Year, recognising his achievement in leading Ireland’s to a Six Nations Grand Slam and top spot in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings for 15 months.

There's no stopping Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe as he breaks with the ball to score his World Rugby Try of the Year in the win over England at Twickenham in February. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Five Rugby World Cup legends were also inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame during the ceremony: Dan Carter (New Zealand), Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Smith (Australia), Juan Martín Hernández (Argentina) and Bryan Habana (South Africa).

Full list of World Rugby Awards winners

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard – Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

World Rugby Coach of the Year – Andy Farrell (Ireland)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor – Mark Tele’a (New Zealand)

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC – Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC – Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)

World Rugby Referee Award – David McHugh (Ireland)

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service – George Nijaradze (Georgia)

Rugby for All Award – SOS Kit Aid

International Rugby Players Special Merit Award – John Smit (South Africa)

International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year – Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)