Duhan van der Merwe: When Scotland winger will find out red card fate

Duhan van der Merwe was sent off while playing for Worcester Warriors against London Irish. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The winger was sent off while playing for Worcester Warriors against London Irish on Saturday when his forearm made contact with the face of fellow Scotland squad member Kyle Rowe.

Van der Merwe, who was running with the ball as Rowe came in to tackle him, was shown the red card by referee Jack Makepeace for “reckless or dangerous play” following a consultation with the television match official.

His case will be heard via video link by an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday from 7pm.

If found guilty, the minimum ban he could face would be two matches which would rule him out of Scotland’s final two Six Nations games, against Italy in Rome this Saturday and Ireland in Dublin on March 19.