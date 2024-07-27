Duhan van der Merwe makes history - but Scotland threaten to overshadow it with Montevideo shock

Duhan van der Merwe made history as he became Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer – but that milestone was almost overshadowed as Uruguay threatened to pull off a seismic shock in Montevideo.

All eyes were on the Edinburgh winger to see if he could move out on his own ahead of Stuart Hogg in the final match of the Americas tour. Van der Merwe didn’t disappoint as he claimed his 28th try for his adopted nation midway through the first half of what, at that point, was looking like another straightforward outing for Gregor Townsend’s men.

Instead, it was Uruguay who would go on to claim the next three tries to draw level at 19-19 just after the hour mark and with a conversion attempt to move in front. Felipe Etcheverry, however, couldn’t get his effort on target and, with the stand-off also wayward with two penalty attempts, those misses ultimately proved costly. Scotland dug deep for one last time on this tour to eradicate any chance of an upset, with Patrick Harrison and Pierre Schoeman adding two more tries to finally extinguish Uruguay’s commendable spirit.

The season that felt that it might never end has now finally reached its conclusion after 17 Tests and there will be plenty for Townsend to mull over from the comfort of his poolside recliner over the next few weeks, both good and bad. He has handed international debuts to 11 players, adding to squad depth in most positions, even if for some this might turn out to be two tours in one – both their first and their last. Only time will tell.

The head coach’s pre-tour desire to win every match has also come to pass, not a spectacular achievement given the standard of opposition but one that his 2018 travelling party to the Americas couldn’t manage. A cynic might suggest it also does Townsend no harm to pad his winning percentage statistics with a further four victories, albeit against Tier Two nations. November’s Autumn Nations Series will provide stiffer challenges, especially when the Springboks and Wallabies come to town.

Having spoken enthusiastically earlier in the week about lacing up the boots for one last hurrah, Scott Cummings never made it onto the field in the end. The lock was ruled out just a few hours prior to kick-off with a foot injury and was replaced by club team-mate Gregor Brown. Ewan Johnson’s elevation to the replacements bench could form the basis for a future pub quiz question: name the only player from outside Glasgow Warriors or Edinburgh to feature in Scotland’s win over Uruguay in July 2024? The French-based forward had been given special dispensation by club Oyonnax to remain in camp for a match taking place outside of the international window and belatedly received his reward for that commitment after Cummings dropped out.

Uruguay were considered the toughest of the four challenges Scotland would face on this trip, although Los Teros’ 79-5 cuffing from neighbours Argentina last weekend was a significant dent both to their progress and their pride. The hosts were given early encouragement here as Scotland, for the second match in succession, made a slow start, allowing Uruguay to enjoy a spell of possession that ought to have yielded the lead, only for Etcheverry to miss a very makeable penalty from in front of the posts.

That was a let-off for Scotland and they soon took advantage with the first try of the match after Ben Healy’s stunning 50-22 howitzer had carried them deep into Uruguayan territory. A few phases later and Scotland were in front, Ewan Ashman delivering the line-out then joining the maul to be driven over the line. Healy converted. Matt Fagerson again impressed with another tireless performance and the Glasgow back-rower was involved twice in Scotland’s second score. His powerful break carried the team to within striking distance, and after Brown had been held up, it was Fagerson who played the pass for Luke Crosbie to claim his first Scotland try.

Huw Jones breaks through the Uruguayan rearguard.

With Diego Arbelo yellow-carded for some cynical play in the build-up to that score, it looked like this could turn into a procession for Scotland. That feeling grew when van der Merwe claimed his place in the history books after Kyle Rowe had selflessly passed to his fellow winger rather than sailing over the line himself.

Things, though, then started to go awry for Scotland as they conceded two sloppy tries before half-time to allow their hosts back into the contest. The first was gifted to them by Healy whose pass was intercepted by Santiago Alvarez who couldn’t believe his luck as he strolled over for his team’s first try. Scotland didn’t really learn from that lesson and paid the price when Etcheverry took a pass from his scrum-half and barged his way over.

The expectation that the visitors would emerge with fresh vigour never came to pass. It was all very unstructured and Scotland should have been punished for further indiscipline only for Etcheverry to hit the post with another poor penalty attempt. Uruguay, though, were undeterred and drew level with their third try of the contest, with Scotland’s attempts to disrupt the maul falling short as Manuel Diana forced his way over.

