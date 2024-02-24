All Sections
Duhan van der Merwe makes Calcutta Cup history as Scotland defeat England for fourth time in row

Flying winger lands three tries as Calcutta Cup is kept in Scottish hands for another year
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 24th Feb 2024, 18:35 GMT

Duhan van der Merwe made history with a stunning hat-trick as Scotland made it four wins in a row over England for the first time since 1972, prevailing 30-21 at a packed Murrayfield.

The Edinburgh winger was in imperious form to become the first Scot to score a treble in this fixture.

Scotland started slowly but grew into the game, hustling and harrying the visitors, and in Van der Merwe they had the ultimate match-winner. Finn Russell was immaculate off the tee, converting all three tries and kicking three penalties.

Duhan van der Merwe scores his second try of the match during Scotland's clash with England at Murrayfield.Duhan van der Merwe scores his second try of the match during Scotland's clash with England at Murrayfield.
England had taken the lead with a try from George Furbank and scored a second on 66 minutes through Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. George Ford converted the first and added a drop goal and two penalties but it wasn’t enough as Scotland ran out nine-point winners to retain the Calcutta Cup.

Van der Merwe was yellow-carded late on for a dangerous tackle and left to the pitch to an ovation as he was announced as player of the match.

