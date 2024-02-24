Duhan van der Merwe makes Calcutta Cup history as Scotland defeat England for fourth time in row
Duhan van der Merwe made history with a stunning hat-trick as Scotland made it four wins in a row over England for the first time since 1972, prevailing 30-21 at a packed Murrayfield.
The Edinburgh winger was in imperious form to become the first Scot to score a treble in this fixture.
Scotland started slowly but grew into the game, hustling and harrying the visitors, and in Van der Merwe they had the ultimate match-winner. Finn Russell was immaculate off the tee, converting all three tries and kicking three penalties.
England had taken the lead with a try from George Furbank and scored a second on 66 minutes through Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. George Ford converted the first and added a drop goal and two penalties but it wasn’t enough as Scotland ran out nine-point winners to retain the Calcutta Cup.
Van der Merwe was yellow-carded late on for a dangerous tackle and left to the pitch to an ovation as he was announced as player of the match.