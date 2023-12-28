Duhan van der Merwe extends Edinburgh contract - 'it was a no-brainer to sign'

Duhan van der Merwe has handed Edinburgh a huge lift ahead of Saturday’s crunch 1872 Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors by extending his contract until the summer of 2025.

The Scotland winger’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the 28-year-old has agreed terms to remain with Edinburgh for at least another campaign. The 28-year-old. who rose to prominence during his first spell at Edinburgh between 2017 and 2021, rejoined the capital outfit in October 2022 following Worcester Warriors entering administration. Van der Merwe says he cannot envisage playing his domestic rugby anywhere else right now and will hope to mark his new contract by helping Edinburgh defeat intercity rivals Glasgow at Murrayfield on Saturday in the second leg of the 1872 Cup, with the visitors ahead 22-10 from the first match at Scotstoun.

“Edinburgh is home for me,” said Van der Merwe. “I love playing my rugby here and it’s where I’m happiest. I’m delighted to have extended terms – I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else at this point in my career. Edinburgh has done so much for me in my career. I’ve always said that I want to repay the faith the club has shown in me over the years, so it was a no-brainer to sign a new deal. We’ve got a special group here and there is a real feeling of togetherness, with everyone buying into what Sean [Everitt, head coach] is trying to build. I’ve really enjoyed his coaching style and man-management so far. Playing under him is great, so long may that continue.”

