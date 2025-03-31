Edinburgh's Duhan van der Merwe was injured in the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons. | SNS Group

How Edinburgh are shaping up ahead of Lions visit

Duhan van der Merwe has been ruled out of Edinburgh’s Challenge Cup tie against the Emirates Lions at Hive Stadium on Friday night.

The Scotland winger injured his ankle in last week’s win over the Dragons and the capital club are awaiting the results of an MRI scan which will determine the length of his absence.

Marshall Sykes, Edinburgh’s international lock, will also miss the Lions game after picking up a foot injury which could sideline him for a number of weeks.

Both players had to come off within the first 11 minutes of the 38-5 win over the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

“[Duhan] probably won't be available this weekend,” confirmed Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach. “He's a bit swollen and we wouldn't risk him this week anyway. The season's too long.

“So we'll obviously wait for the results and then decide what course of action to follow.

“It’s an important part of our season so we're just hoping that it isn't serious and that he can return to training as soon as possible.””

Van der Merwe, who also suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season, was replaced by Ross McCann who will again be in line to deputise against the Lions. Harry Paterson and Emilano Boffelli are both back in training but the last-16 tie will come too soon for the former and possibly the latter as well.

The prognosis around Sykes appears more serious. The 25-year-old, who played for Scotland against France in the Six Nations finale, suffered a plantar fasciitis injury, a condition that causes pain around the heel and foot arch.

Injured Edinburgh forward Marshall Sykes played for Scotland against France in the Guinness Six Nations. | SNS Group

“Whether he needs surgery or not, we're not sure,” said Everitt who said the club were also awaiting results of an MRI scan on Sykes.

“It just depends on the severity of it. Sometimes they require surgery, sometimes it's a bit of rehabilitation. So I'm hoping that it will be between four to six weeks [out].”

Glen Young, who came on for Sykes, is in the frame to start this week although Edinburgh could also call upon Sam Skinner who was rested for the Lions game.

While they have options in the second row, Edinburgh’s resources are more stretched in the backline. Mosese remains suspended and fellow centre Mark Bennett is out until mid-April with a quad injury.

Boffelli is being assessed “day to day” as he makes his way back from a long-standing nerve issue in his back which has required surgery. The gifted Argentine international trained on Monday but will be handled with care.

Edinburgh's Emiliano Boffelli, left, and Ross McCann. | SNS Group

“It’s a day-to-day basis,” said Everitt. “Unfortunately that's been the history of the injury, that some weeks he's good and then he wakes up and then there's been a reaction. So on Monday he took part in most of the training session, which was pleasing, and hopefully on Tuesday he'll be OK.”

Paterson, meanwhile, is close to a return after recovering from a hamstring problem, the latest injury endured by the young wing/full-back who has been dogged by bad luck since making such an impressive debut for Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations match against France.

“Harry Paterson's not in consideration for selection this week,” added Everitt. “We reintegrated him to training last week and this will be his first week of return to play [preparations] and he'll be up for selection next week.

“It's been tough. I think he's got used to it. He's only played just over a handful of competitive games for us. It's been frustrating for the young guy and obviously we're hoping that he gets over this adversity and it's made him stronger and more resilient.

“It's never pleasant to see a player of that calibre sitting on the sidelines and going through the injuries that he's had. Hopefully he's turned the corner and that's why we've been a little bit cautious on his return.”