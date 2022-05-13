Dominic McKay: New permanent role for former Celtic and Scottish Rugby chief

The Scot was appointed interim chairman in October 2021 and now takes up the position permanently following the unanimous recommendation of the EPCR board and wider European leagues and unions.

His appointment will run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKay will “oversee the delivery of the new EPCR strategy and eight-year agreement between EPCR stakeholders alongside the EPCR board and executive”.

Dominic McKay has been confirmed as permanent chairman of European Professional Club Rugby . (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The former chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby, McKay spent 13 years at Murrayfield in a number of senior executive and board positions.

He joined the SRU as director of communications and public affairs in 2008 and became COO in 2015, serving as second in command to chief executive Mark Dodson.

He sprang a major surprise in January last year when it was announced that he was leaving Scottish Rugby to replace the long-serving Peter Lawwell as chief executive of Celtic FC.

He started a transitionary period at the Parkhead club in April 2021 before taking over as chief executive on July 1. However, he resigned for personal reasons on September 10.

In his short-lived role as Celtic chief executive, Dominic McKay helped bring in Ange Postecoglou as manager. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It had been a turbulent period for Celtic following the departure of Neil Lennon as manager, the long but doomed courtship of Eddie Howe as a potential successor followed by the eventual appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

Greeted with scepticism on his arrival, Postecoglou went on to deliver the league championship and the League Cup in his first season.

McKay’s time in football was short and he was quickly back involved with rugby in his post at EPCR.

Dominic McKay with the Calcutta Cup after the draw between England and Scotland at Twickenham in 2019.

On the role being made permanent, he said: “I am honoured to become the permanent chairman of EPCR and am very much looking forward to continuing to work with our stakeholders across Europe, as well as with the board and team at EPCR as we look to deliver our new strategy to develop the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

“We have an exciting month ahead, delivering the semi-finals and then the finals of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in Marseille. The next few weeks promises to be a fantastic conclusion to both competitions and I wish all the teams well.”