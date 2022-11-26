Doddie Weir: SRU president John Jeffrey pays tribute to impact on and off the pitch

Scottish Rugby Union chairman John Jeffrey has paid tribute to Doddie Weir after the 52-year-old passed away on Saturday evening.

Former Scotland players Doddie Weir and John Jeffrey share a smile during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield in 2020.

Jeffrey was a former Scotland team-mate of the 61-times capped second row and said Weir was “ahead of his time” as a player, while hailing him for raising millions of pounds in his fight against MND.

In a statement released by the SRU, Jeffrey wrote: “Doddie was ahead of his time as a ball playing second row and for almost a decade he was one of the first names on the Scotland team sheet. He was a great team mate on the pitch and an even greater team mate off the pitch.

“In rugby terms Doddie will probably be remembered for two things, the cruel injury in South Africa which prevented him winning a deserved Lions Test cap and Bill McLaren describing him as a mad giraffe (which he loved!). This does not do justice to his rugby playing abilities where he was one of the most sought after signings at the start of the professional era.

“For all that Doddie achieved as a rugby player, his name is associated worldwide with the battle to find a cure for MND. For the last six years, Doddie and Kathy have dedicated themselves to not only finding a cure for MND but also caring for fellow sufferers. He raised literally millions for his foundation but, more importantly, raised awareness globally as he courageously battled this cruel disease, and always with a smile on his face.

