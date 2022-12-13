Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live by Scottish Rugby next week

The memorial service for Doddie Weir will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby next week.

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir will be remembered at a memorial service in Melrose next week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The former Scotland and British & Irish Lions lock died last month, aged 52, after a long fight against motor neurone disease and having raised millions of pounds through his charitable foundation to support research to find a cure for MND.

The memorial service is due to begin at Melrose Parish Church, next to the Greenyards ground where Weir played for several years, at 1pm on Monday, December 19 and will be screened live around the world on the Scottish Rugby website.

Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey, who is also a trustee of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Scottish Rugby is honoured to live stream the memorial service.

“Doddie’s impact was way beyond the rugby community in Scotland and the rest of the British Isles.

