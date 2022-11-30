A memorial service to celebrate the life of Doddie Weir is to be held before Christmas.

Those attending Doddie Weir's memorial service have been asked to wear tartan. Picture: Funding Neuro/PA Wire

Weir, whose death was announced last Saturday at the age of 52, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease six years ago and campaigned tirelessly to highlight the condition and raise funds for research.

The former Scotland rugby international will be celebrated at a service at Melrose Parish Church on Monday, December 19 at 1pm. Numbers will be restricted within the church but audio from the service will be relayed to The Greenyards, home of Melrose Rugby Club, where all are welcome to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have asked people to wear any form of tartan, “as requested by Doddie”. They have also specified no flowers but “donations if desired may be sent to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation”.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up in 2017 to raise awareness of MND, help find a cure and support those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad