Weir, whose death was announced last Saturday at the age of 52, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease six years ago and campaigned tirelessly to highlight the condition and raise funds for research.
The former Scotland rugby international will be celebrated at a service at Melrose Parish Church on Monday, December 19 at 1pm. Numbers will be restricted within the church but audio from the service will be relayed to The Greenyards, home of Melrose Rugby Club, where all are welcome to attend.
Organisers have asked people to wear any form of tartan, “as requested by Doddie”. They have also specified no flowers but “donations if desired may be sent to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation”.
The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up in 2017 to raise awareness of MND, help find a cure and support those affected.
Weir, who was capped 61 times by Scotland, played with distinction for Melrose, helping the club win the Scottish championship five times in the 1990s before moving to Newcastle Falcons.