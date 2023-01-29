Finn Russell says his relationship with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend “is better than it has ever been” ahead of the 2023 Six Nations and that the arrival of his daughter Charlie two months ago has made him more “responsible”.

The 30-year-old Racing 92 playmaker is expected to play a starring role for Scotland over the next two months as the principal stand-off in Townsend’s first XV. Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign away at England on Saturday before home matches against Wales, Ireland and Italy, as well as at trip to Russell’s current home Paris to take on France.

Russell was controversially omitted from Scotland’s original Autumn Nations Series squad last year due to concerns about his form, before being called up due to injuries. He played against New Zealand and Argentina and despite a sometimes fractured relationship with Townsend, not helped by an unauthorised night out during last year’s Six Nations, their relationship has improved. Russell puts that down to both his and the coach’s “lives having changed over the last few years” and credits the change to his lifestyle boiling down to becoming a father, saying he has swapped nights out or being on the PlayStation to changing nappies and winding his baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a long interview with The Mail on Sunday, Russell revealed: “Everything pretty much changed overnight after I found out [his partner] Emma was pregnant. Maybe I was waiting for something serious like a baby to come along and give me a reason to settle down. It gave me a reason to change. Not necessarily grow up, but take more responsibility. Some might not agree but I’m more responsible now.

Finn Russell played for Racing92 in their Top 14 match against La Rochelle on Saturday night.

“Before Covid I was going out, having fun, making good money and spending a lot of money. If we’d had a big win I’d go wild. If we’d lost, I’d be picking up my spirits by having a laugh and forgetting about it. I used alcohol to deal with different scenarios, without really knowing it. I couldn’t go out for two years during Covid and I realised how much money I was saving. I didn’t really care before, because every month the money was coming in. I don’t look back and regret it because it was good fun and I was playing good rugby, but things are different now.

“When I was living on my own I was just playing PlayStation, ordering food and playing PlayStation again. I’d stay up playing PlayStation until 2am and then sleep until midday on my day off. PlayStation was just a way to block things out. I was tired all the time, I put on weight and things eventually catch up with you.

“The times when things blew up with Gregor were when I was frustrated by the rugby side of it. My relationship with Gregor is better than it ever has been; both of our lives have changed over the last few years. I would go out for a drink as a release because I never really switched off from rugby. Now you come back and wind Charlie, or whatever job you need to do to help out. Your mind’s not on rugby all the time. You’re looking for those reactions, a smile or a laugh, when you touch her hands or feet. It’s nice. The happier I am, the more I’m enjoying things off the field and the better I am on it.”

Russell, who will join Bath later this year after agreeing a lucrative deal with the Gallagher Premiership outfit, also wants to play for Scotland “for as long as possible”. He has won 65 caps for his country and says his desire to represent his nation will be there as long as he is enjoying his rugby.

Russell says his relationship with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is 'the best it's ever been'.