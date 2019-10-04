Derby returns to Glasgow after 11 years as Hawks and GHA clash

GHA and Glasgow Hawks will meet in the league for the first time since 2008 when they play at Braidholm in the Tennent’s Premiership this afternoon.

The two Glasgow sides last played in the Cup three years ago, but it is 11 years since their last clash on league business, so there should be a big crowd to see how this one unfolds.

GHA go into the game after their first league win of the season against Edinburgh Accies and have named an unchanged starting side.

Head coach Trevor Carmichael said: “The squad is looking forward to the resurrection of this derby and the challenge that is front of us.

“We will be looking to push on from last weekend and secure another home victory.”

GHA are ninth in the table while Hawks are eighth and they are boosted by Gary Strain and Kerr Gossman returning to the starting XV, with Erlend Oag moving into the midfield to accommodate the latter. Paul Henderson earns a start in the back-row. Coach Andy Hill said: “GHA play an exciting brand of rugby and like to play at tempo so it should make for a great match with both teams looking to pick up their second win of the season.”

Leaders Marr are on the road to Hawick looking to make it five wins from five. Scott Bickerstaff was injured in the win over Currie Chieftains seven days ago so Richard Dalgleish moves to the wing with Gregor Paxton in at centre for the Troon men.

The Greens have lost one and drawn one in the last two weeks and for this one they have Ali Weir returning at full-back to captain the side. Calum Renwick comes in at hooker.

Currie are second and they face a capital derby with Edinburgh Accies. It is a big day for Cammy Scott, who starts at stand-off in place of the injured Gregor Hunter for the hosts at Malleny Park, with full-back Ben Appleson amongst those coming into the Accies team. Selkirk and Jed-Forest meet in a Borders derby, the visitors welcoming back No 8 Dom Buckley.

Musselburgh and Aberdeen Grammar meet at Stoneyhill. The home side have named a settled side while back-rows Chris Jollands and Will Alton have shrugged off injury to play for Grammar.