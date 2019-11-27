Dave Rennie working late shifts as he prepares for Australia job

Glasgow Warriors boss Dave Rennie has revealed how night-time spells on Skype will help him settle into the Australia job.

Rennie has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal as Australia’s new head coach and will join the Wallabies at the end of the current season.

“I’ve got a bit of work to do from an Australian perspective,” said Rennie, who was appointed in the wake of Michael Cheika’s departure following the Wallabies’ World Cup quarter-final exit.

“We’re sorting out staff, not just coaches but the whole staffing group, and it’s an extensive review.

“I can get my Glasgow work done, and then at 10pm jump on Skype and have a chat with the guys who are driving it on the grass. It makes you busy, but it doesn’t detract from my focus and my primary role.”

Rennie says he is not a big sleeper – “five or six hours is plenty” – and is used to working across different time zones due to his move from the New Zealand-based Chiefs to Glasgow in 2017.

The 56-year-old is also planning to visit Australia in the new year to acquaint himself further with his new role.

“We do get a break at the start of Six Nations when I’ll spend a couple of weeks in Australia,” Rennie said at the Guinness Pro14 media day in Cardiff.

“I’ll be meeting some people and getting around Super Rugby and making strong connections.”