While Scotland team-mates such as Duhan van der Merwe, Adam Hastings and Huw Jones are leaving the Pro14 to pursue new opportunities in England and France, Graham is happy to remain with Edinburgh and is looking forward to playing in the club’s new stadium next season.

The winger, who is currently recovering from a shoulder operation which will keep him out of Scotland’s summer tour, thinks the artificial pitch will suit his game.

“I always wanted to stay on,” said the 23-year-old. “If something else came up I would’ve thought about it, but I never really looked elsewhere.

Darcy Graham stands on Edinburgh's new artificial pitch which he believes will suit his game. Picture Ross Parker / SNS

“I’m quite happy at Edinburgh, especially with the new ground which looks amazing. I can’t wait to see the fans back and the new signings we have made are going to strengthen our backline.

“Hopefully we will have a real attacking mindset next season and play some rugby, especially on this new fast pitch. I’m very excited for the season ahead.”

Graham is hoping to use the summer to recharge his batteries which will mean sitting out Scotland’s matches in Georgia and Romania next month.

“I've had a few niggles over the past year that really helped me back so I want to get a full pre-season under my belt and come out firing for next season,” he said.

“The recovery has gone really well so far, pretty plain sailing, so I think summer tour would be pushing it. I could get back for it but I don't think it would be worth it for the Georgia and Romania games.”

Richard Cockerill, the Edinburgh coach, said he was delighted to tie down the winger on a new deal.

“Darcy is a player of undeniable quality and finishing ability,” he said. “He’s a textbook example for all the young Scottish kids out there of how the game remains one for all shapes and sizes and that, through hard work, you can make to the top of your game.