Tying the 23-year-old down on an extended deal is a significant boost for the capital club who are losing fellow winger Duhan van der Merwe to Worcester Warriors in the summer.
Graham is one of the brightest home-reared talents in Scottish rugby and has scored 17 tries in 39 appearances for Edinburgh where he has been potent attacking threat for the club over the past three seasons.
A pacy and elusive runner, he has been capped 19 times by Scotland and has scored nine international tries, an excellent strike rate at Test level.
He is currently sidelined after having surgery to repair a long-standing shoulder issue which will cause him to miss Scotland’s summer tour to Georgia and Romania.
Graham, who came through the ranks at his hometown club Hawick, won his last cap in the Six Nations win over France in Paris in March.