Darcy Graham has signed a new contract with Edinburgh Rugby. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

Tying the 23-year-old down on an extended deal is a significant boost for the capital club who are losing fellow winger Duhan van der Merwe to Worcester Warriors in the summer.

Graham is one of the brightest home-reared talents in Scottish rugby and has scored 17 tries in 39 appearances for Edinburgh where he has been potent attacking threat for the club over the past three seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pacy and elusive runner, he has been capped 19 times by Scotland and has scored nine international tries, an excellent strike rate at Test level.

Darcy Graham on the attack for Scotland against Italy during the Guinness Six Nations win at BT Murrayfield in March. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

He is currently sidelined after having surgery to repair a long-standing shoulder issue which will cause him to miss Scotland’s summer tour to Georgia and Romania.

Graham, who came through the ranks at his hometown club Hawick, won his last cap in the Six Nations win over France in Paris in March.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.