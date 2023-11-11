Darcy Graham sets Edinburgh comeback date target after 'playing through pain' for past year
Darcy Graham has revealed that he is nearing a return from injury after playing through pain for the past year.
The Edinburgh Rugby winger has yet to feature for his club in the URC this season with his last appearance coming for Scotland in their defeat to Ireland that saw them exit the World Cup on October 7.
Graham has been listed as having a hip injury but, speaking to Viaplay while on pundit duties during Edinburgh’s 25-22 win over Connacht, the 26-year-old from Hawick explained that it was a long-standing issue with his knee that had to be "sorted" before he could return to action.
And he is targeting the match at Ulster on December 2 for his long-awaited comeback.
"It's coming along really good," Graham replied when asked about his recovery progress. "I was running on Friday and I'm aiming for the Ulster game in round seven to get back.
"It's been an ongoing issue now for almost 11 months with my knee and after the World Cup I just needed to get it sorted.
"I've been in a bit of pain for the past year but I've just cracked on with it but I'd had enough and just needed to get it sorted out.
"It's good that it's sorted now so I can get back playing with the boys. It feels ages since I've been playing."
Graham also gave an insight into some of the changes made by new head coach Sean Everitt since his summer appointment.
"Sean's came in and he's been really good," he said. "I've had a fair bit already with him and he's been quite clear on what he wants.
"He's just adding to what we've got in terms of our attacking game and he's wanting to bring in the kicking battle.
"That kicking game is huge now. The high ball is one of the hardest skills in the game, especially with a wee bit of pressure on you it makes it even harder. We're just building that into our game and kicking on."
