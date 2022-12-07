Darcy Graham set to miss start of Six Nations as Edinburgh release injury update on Scotland winger

Scotland’s worst fears have been confirmed with the news that Darcy Graham is set to miss the start of the Six Nations Championship.

Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of tries for Scotland in the recent autumn Test win over Argentina. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The winger, who has been in the form of his career, injured his knee in the first half of Edinburgh’s home loss to Munster on Friday night. After receiving the results of a scan his club expect him to be out until February, although the exact timing of his return will depend on how he responds to rehab.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign with the Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham on February 4, before hosting Wales at Murrayfield a week later. There is then a gap of a fortnight before Gregor Townsend’s side travel to Paris to face France in the third round on February 26. The Scots’ final two games are both at home, against Ireland on March 12 and Italy on March 18.

Graham is the top try-scorer in the United Rugby Championship this season with nine, and also excelled for the national side in the recent autumn Tests, scoring one try against New Zealand and a hat-trick against Argentina. The 25-year-old damaged his medial collateral ligament - the inner side of his knee joint - against Munster after falling awkwardly.

Darcy Graham scores a try for Edinburgh against Munster. He later went off injured. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

A statement from Edinburgh said: “Darcy Graham will miss the upcoming festive fixtures through injury with the Scotland international winger expected to be sidelined until February. Graham picked up a knee (MCL) injury in last weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship contest against Munster at DAM Health Stadium and left the match in the 26th minute. Graham will remain under the care of the Edinburgh Rugby medical team during his rehab period.”

The 25-year-old’s injury means he will also miss all four of Edinburgh pool stage matches in the Heineken Champions Cup as well as the festive 1872 Cup double-header with Glasgow Warriors.

