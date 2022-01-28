Darcy Graham released by Scotland to play in Edinburgh game v Ospreys

With the Guinness Six Nations opener against England just a week away, Graham’s availability for his club is something of a surprise.
Magnus Bradbury has also been sent back from the international squad to play for Edinburgh.
Other Scotland squad members Mark Bennett, Ben Vellacott and Jamie Hodgson are on the bench for Edinburgh but Blair Kinghorn, Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining, Stuart McInally and WP Nel are not involved.
It means there are nine changes in total to the Edinburgh starting XV from last Friday’s 66-3 win over Brive in the Challenge Cup.
Henry Immelman comes in at full-back as Emiliano Boffelli moves to the wing and Freddie Owsley drops out; Matt Currie, who is named as vice-captain for the first time, is at outside centre in place of Bennett; Jaco van der Walt replaces Kinghorn at stand-off; Henry Pyrgos is in for Charlie Shiel at scrum-half; Boan Venter replaces Schoeman at looshead; Marshall Sykes replaces Gilchrist at lock; Magnus Bradbury takes over from Ritchie as blindside flanker and Connor Boyle replaces Watson at openside.
Edinburgh go into the game looking to cement their position at the top of the URC standings as the regular season reaches its halfway point.
Edinburgh Rugby team to face Ospreys in Swansea, URC, Saturday, 5.15pm. TV: live on Premier Sports
15. Henry Immelman
14. Darcy Graham
13. Matt Currie
12. Cammy Hutchison
11. Emiliano Boffelli
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Henry Pyrgos
1. Boan Venter
2. Dave Cherry
3. Angus Williams
4. Marshall Sykes
5. Glen Young
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Connor Boyle
8. Mesulame Kunavula
Subs
16. Adam McBurney
17. Harrison Courtney
18. Lee-Roy Atalifo
19. Jamie Hodgson
20. Ben Muncaster
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Charlie Savala
23. Mark Bennett