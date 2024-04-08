Darcy Graham says he is on the mend following a frustrating run of injuries which have left him sidelined for most of the season.

His comeback was then thwarted when he pulled his groin in training and he missed the remaining three rounds of the championship. It was the second year in a row that Graham had missed the Six Nations through injury. He said the groin issue had now been fixed following surgery and that he was looking to kick on.

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham has had a frustrating season due to injuries. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It’s reattached now, it’s in the right spot,” Graham told Viaplay Sports. “It’s been a hugely frustrating year but things are on the mend now, that wound’s healed up so now I can kick on and let the hard work begin. Any time getting injured is never ideal but especially midway through the season is very tough, and it makes it even harder when the international window is on, it makes it twice as hard.

“It’s about getting the body right now. I’ve had a difficult year, niggle after niggle, but I can get things sorted now. The physios have been really good and the coaches have been class. They’ve not given me a timescale, they’ve said, ‘let’s get you right’, so I don’t have to rush back, I can come back when I’m ready.”

Edinburgh have also been without their full-back Emilano Boffelli for the last three matches due to a nerve issue in his back and the Argentina international had an injection over the weekend to aid his recovery. Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, expects him to be out for a few weeks.