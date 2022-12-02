Darcy Graham injury: Edinburgh winger forced off against Munster after knee knock

Darcy Graham was forced off with a knee injury in the first half as Edinburgh lost 38-17 to Munster at the DAM Health Stadium.

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham goes off injured against Munster. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

The Scotland winger has been in outstanding form for club and country and scored his ninth try in this season’s United Rugby Championship with an interception against Munster. But he never recovered from a hefty tackle a few minutes later and was replaced by Jaco van der Walt.

“It’s his knee,” said Mike Blair, the Edinburgh coach. “Something in or around his MCL [medial cruciate ligament] but I’m not too sure how bad it is at the moment. He was able to walk off, which was good, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Graham is top scorer in the URC and also bagged a hat-trick for Scotland against Argentina at Murrayfield last month, as well as scoring a try against the All Blacks.

Edinburgh led Munster 17-7 but conceded a try just before half-time and failed to score a single point after the interval.

