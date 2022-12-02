Darcy Graham injury: Edinburgh winger forced off against Munster after knee knock

The Scotland winger has been in outstanding form for club and country and scored his ninth try in this season’s United Rugby Championship with an interception against Munster. But he never recovered from a hefty tackle a few minutes later and was replaced by Jaco van der Walt.
“It’s his knee,” said Mike Blair, the Edinburgh coach. “Something in or around his MCL [medial cruciate ligament] but I’m not too sure how bad it is at the moment. He was able to walk off, which was good, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Graham is top scorer in the URC and also bagged a hat-trick for Scotland against Argentina at Murrayfield last month, as well as scoring a try against the All Blacks.
Edinburgh led Munster 17-7 but conceded a try just before half-time and failed to score a single point after the interval.
“In the second half we looked panicky on the ball, we tried to force things and we lacked all composure,” said Blair. “That team we put out on the pitch should have been in a position to win that game. I am really disappointed. We were not good enough. We have to be better. If we are not, things like tonight happen.”