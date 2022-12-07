Edinburgh have announced that they expect injured winger Darcy Graham to be out until February, meaning he will likely miss the start of the Six Nations Championship.

Darcy Graham scores a try for Edinburgh against Munster. He later went off injured. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Graham, who had been enjoying an exemplary season, hurt his knee during the first half of the home defeat by Munster on Friday and had to come off. The 25-year-old damaged his medial collateral ligament on the inner side of his knee joint.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on February 4 then host Wales at Murrayfield a week later. There is then a gap of a fortnight before Gregor Townsend’s side travel to Paris to face France in the third round on February 26.

Graham is the top try-scorer in the United Rugby Championship this season with nine, and also excelled for the national side in the recent autumn Tests, scoring one try against New Zealand and a hat-trick against Argentina.

A statement from Edinburgh said: “Darcy Graham will miss the upcoming festive fixtures through injury with the Scotland international winger expected to be sidelined until February.

“Graham picked up a knee (MCL) injury in last weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship contest against Munster at DAM Health Stadium and left the match in the 26th minute.