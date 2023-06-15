Wilson, who was in charge at Scotstoun for two seasons before parting company with the club last summer, has been appointed to the role of coaching coordinator at Quins who have overhauled their first-team structure. Billy Millard has been promoted to director of rugby and will be in charge, taking over from Tabai Matson who leaves his head coach’s role to become director of performance development. Quins finished a disappointing sixth last season after winning the English Premiership final in 2021. Wilson, 46, the Scotland forwards coach at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, was part of the coaching team at Leicester Tigers last season. In his new role he will also be responsible for the lineout and contact areas.
Harlequins, meanwhile, have signed the former Scotland Under-20 international Cameron Anderson from London Scottish. Anderson, 23, played on loan for Quins in a Premiership Cup game against Sale Sharks and now makes the move permanently. The two clubs have a partnership agreement. The back-three player, who began his senior career with Wasps, played for Scotland U20 in the 2019 U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship. He joined London Scottish in 2022.
Teddy Leatherbarrow, another former Scotland U20 cap, is also on the move, joining Scarlets from Loughborough University. The 23-year-old back-rower came through the Sale Sharks academy and is Welsh and English qualified. He represented England U18 before playing for Scotland U20 in 2019. His younger brother Ollie recently moved from Exeter Chiefs to Newcastle Falcons.