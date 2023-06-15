Wilson, who was in charge at Scotstoun for two seasons before parting company with the club last summer, has been appointed to the role of coaching coordinator at Quins who have overhauled their first-team structure. Billy Millard has been promoted to director of rugby and will be in charge, taking over from Tabai Matson who leaves his head coach’s role to become director of performance development. Quins finished a disappointing sixth last season after winning the English Premiership final in 2021. Wilson, 46, the Scotland forwards coach at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, was part of the coaching team at Leicester Tigers last season. In his new role he will also be responsible for the lineout and contact areas.