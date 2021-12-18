Danny Wilson: Glasgow win over Exeter 'my proudest moment'

Glasgow coach Danny Wilson acclaimed his team’s 22-7 win over Exeter as his proudest moment since taking charge at Scotstoun.

By Stuart Bathgate
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 8:46 pm
Glasgow players celebrate during the win over Exeter. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It was an outstanding performance in tough conditions as the Warriors, just outmuscled six days earlier by La Rochelle, breathed new life into their Champions Cup hopes.

“To win against a fully-loaded Exeter side in the manner we did stands as my proudest moment, and and as a group our biggest achievement so far,” Wilson said after five Ross Thompson penalties and a late Johnny Matthews try converted by Duncan Weir gave his team victory. “But there's a lot more to come. We need to get more consistent, and do what we did tonight on demand.

“This time last year our competition was a disaster,” he continued, referring to the 42-0 away defeat by Exeter almost exactly 12 months ago. “So to get a bonus point away [in La Rochelle] and a win today is massive.

“This was the nearest thing to Test rugby. It was tight, so it was all about getting two scores ahead. Ross chipped away nicely, which gave us the ability to go to the corner and finish the game off.

“I'm really proud, particularly with the six-day turnaround. With the physicality of that game in France, to come back six days later and show even more physicality for long periods of that game was outstanding.

“We had so many opportunities that we didn't finish. But we showed real character when it got to 12-7 and we went down the other end and scored a driving lineout and finished the game off. So I’m really pleased. We won that game comfortably but there was more. We were pretty dominant.”

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter had no complaints about the outcome. “We looked like we couldn’t quite get on our stride, and Glasgow were really up for the fight,” he said. “Rugby is a great game because you tend to win the games you deserve to win, and that’s what it felt like today. We’re a long way from dead in this competition, and that’s what we have to get on with.”

Glasgow 22 Exeter 7: Warriors reign supreme over Chiefs in Scotstoun fog

