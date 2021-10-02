Danny Wilson enthuses over Glasgow Warriors' first 50 minutes and says it is up there with anything the team has produced in his tenure

Danny Wilson felt Glasgow Warriors’ performance in the first 50 minutes of their win over the Sharks was up there with anything the team has produced in his time as head coach.

Glasgow Warriors celebrate Ross Thompson's early try which set the tone for the win over the Sharks. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Wilson’s men were five tries to the good by the 42nd minute as they defeated the South Africans 35-24 in the United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun.

The final score did not reflect Glasgow’s dominance and they were unfortunate not to have a sixth try, Sione Tuipulotu’s effort being chalked off by referee Ben Whitehouse for an obstruction by the centre in the build-up.

“I thought the first 50 minutes was outstanding,” said Wilson. “We played some really good rugby and scored some great tries. Had that try been allowed on 50 minutes I think we could have scored again and found another gear but it was disallowed and for some reason the wind went out of the game.

Sione Tuipulotu was unfortunate to have a try ruled out for an obstruction earlier in the move. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“There were loads of stoppages, loads of delays, loads of watching the screen. Then we made some changes, which was the right time to make them, and then slowly but surely the momentum seemed to disappear.

“But that first 50 minutes is up there with the best we’ve played since I’ve been here. To be as dominant as we were makes it the best we’ve played. It’s a template for how we want to play.

“I was disappointed that the last 30 drifted away. We lacked that last little bit of killer instinct to finish them off but we shouldn’t get carried away with the downsides, we need to look at that first 50 and see how we get that injection of tempo that we want, how do we have a dominant set-piece.

“We should be positive about a bonus point win against a side we don’t know a lot about but which has a lot of talented players.”

Cole Forbes scored two tries and Ross Thompson, Ryan Wilson and Jamie Bhatti one apiece as Glasgow built up a 35-10 lead in the early minutes of the second half. Sharks came back into the game but Glasgow ran out comfortable winners to leave them on seven points after two games in the URC. They host another South African side next week when the Lions visit Scotstoun.

