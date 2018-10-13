Currie Chieftains 34 - 17 Watsonians: No mercy as hosts run hot

Currie Chieftains produced an impressive performance to take all five league points against a Watsonians side that also has top four aspirations but, despite taking an early lead, had no answer to the all-round pace and power of the hosts.

Lee Millar kicked an early penalty for the visitors but Currie soon settled andresponded with tries by Gregor Hunter and Jamie Forbes. The visitors struck back when Josh Rowland touched down after a powerful surge following a close-range lineout and Millar added the extras.

However, Currie reached half-time with a 19-10 lead after Forbes went over for his second try and Hunter was on target with his second conversion.

Watsonians restarted well but failed to find a way through and Chieftains secured the bonus point when Scott McGinley powered over from close range. Hunter missed the conversion but stretched the lead to 17 points with a penalty.

Rowland darted over for his second touchdown and Millar converted, but the home side mounted a strong finish and Campbell Wilson capped a successful afternoon when he blasted his way over for try number five, Hunter’s conversion completing the scoring.