Currie Chieftains v Ayr headlines Scottish Cup round one ties - but two matches will not take place

National One champions Ayr head to Premiership finalists Currie Chieftains on Saturday in the Scottish Cup first round looking to cause an upset.

The Malleny Park clash should be an intriguing game given that both teams have been on form in 2023/24 and previously used to have some really great battles before Super6/Series days. “We have had a very successful season and are looking to continue that,” Ayr head coach Grant Anderson said. “Currie versus Ayr games have always served up exciting rugby and we expect the same here. We know they are a very good side and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

There are three other first round ties taking place, with National One GHA at top flight Musselburgh. Edinburgh Accies and Glasgow Hawks meet at Raeburn Place in an all-Premiership affair while, in an all-National One meeting, Highland are at Myreside to play Watsonians.

Currie and Ayr have had some great battles at Malleny Park over the years.

The Glasgow Accies-Hawick and Biggar-Marr ties are not taking place. Glasgow Accies and Biggar both have injury issues after a busy time recently in National One and have withdrawn from the games meaning reigning champions Hawick and Marr are put through to next weekend’s quarter-finals.