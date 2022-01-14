Currie aiming for 13-in-a-row against Glasgow as four Tennent's Premiership games make the cut

League leaders Currie are in the midst of an incredible winning run. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia / SNS Group)

The Chieftains, like eight other sides in the top flight, were idle last weekend as Scottish Rugby gave clubs the opportunity to postpone games due to Covid concerns.

Hawks were in action though and the fifth placed side swept aside Hawick, in third, 31-10 to keep themselves in the running for a top four play-off place come the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week the governing body extended the opportunity to clubs to postpone games with Omicron still causing problems, but only the Hawick-Aberdeen Grammar has gone in the Premiership with four matches set to go ahead.

The most eye-catching of those is the 2.30pm kick-off at Malleny Park where Currie host Hawks. The Edinburgh side will be favourites, but certainly have taken note of Hawks bonus point showing seven days ago.

“We were fortunate to win away to Hawks at the start of the season and they will be on a high after their win against Hawick,” Chieftains head coach Mark Cairns said.

“It’s great to be playing again and the guys are really excited to get back out at Malleny in a competitive fixture.”

His opposite number Andy Hill said: “I fully believe we are capable of winning, but it will require the boys to put together an 80 minute performance to keep the pressure on the teams near us in the table.”

In the 2pm games, eighth placed Musselburgh host Jed-Forest in sixth and ninth placed GHA will be looking to widen the gap even further at the bottom between themselves and Grammar when they welcome fourth placed Edinburgh Accies to Braidholm. Second placed Marr have seventh placed Selkirk making the trip to Fullarton Park.

Meanwhile, the women’s Tennent’s Premiership play-off semi-finals take place today too.

Watsonians finished top of the regular season table and they host Stirling County at Myreside while Hillhead/Jordanhill are set to welcome Corstorphine Cougars to Hughenden.

Both these matches kick-off at 1.30pm.