The 53-year-old, who sat on the bench as an unused sub when Scotland won the Grand Slam in 1990 during his playing days, has helped the club rise from the regional leagues up to winning the Tennent’s Premiership in 2021/22. Indeed, during his time at the helm Marr Rugby have climbed from being West One champions and won numerous other promotions and pieces of silverware in between before winning the top flight title last year.
Marr are through to the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup versus local rivals Ayr on April 15, so Redpath’s time at Fullarton Park may yet end on another high note. Redpath has also been director of rugby at the club, so has overseen things from the Minis upwards.
“Marr president Tony Peters said :“On behalf of everyone at Marr Rugby, I’d like to thank Craig for all the hard work he has put in over the years and the success he has helped bring to the club. When he arrived here 14 years ago I myself, along with many others, never dreamt that Marr Rugby would achieve the position in the Scottish game that we currently have. Craig saw potential in the club and he was the driver. Craig leaves the club with our best wishes and I wish him good luck in whatever the future holds.”