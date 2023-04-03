Marr head coach Craig Redpath is to step down from the post at the end of the current rugby season after a very fruitful 14 years at the helm of the Troon club.

The 53-year-old, who sat on the bench as an unused sub when Scotland won the Grand Slam in 1990 during his playing days, has helped the club rise from the regional leagues up to winning the Tennent’s Premiership in 2021/22. Indeed, during his time at the helm Marr Rugby have climbed from being West One champions and won numerous other promotions and pieces of silverware in between before winning the top flight title last year.

Marr are through to the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup versus local rivals Ayr on April 15, so Redpath’s time at Fullarton Park may yet end on another high note. Redpath has also been director of rugby at the club, so has overseen things from the Minis upwards.

