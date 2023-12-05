Former Scotland player Craig Chalmers has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Pic: Jamie McDonald /Allsport

Craig Chalmers, the former Scotland international rugby player and coach, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 55-year-old from Galashiels revealed that he had been suffering no symptoms but that his cancer was detected early thanks to routine tests as he urged men of a similar age to get checked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chalmers earned 60 caps for Scotland, contributing 166 points, and was fly-half during the famous 1990 Grand Slam victory in the Five Nations at the age of just 21.

He also made one appearance for the British & Irish Lions while his club career started at Melrose and included stints with Borders Reivers, Edinburgh Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Harlequins and Worcester Warriors.

He retired in 2005 and went onto coach Melrose and Scotland Under-20s, as well as English teams Chinnor and Esher.

Chalmers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal his cancer diagnosis.

“It’s been a tough 7 weeks going through all the PSA blood tests, MRI scans & biopsy,” he wrote. “Sadly I found out on Wednesday I have prostate cancer but I have got it early & it’s contained in the prostate. My advice to men over 50 is to get tested asap as I had no symptoms.”