Convincing Currie defeat Aberdeen Grammar 85-5 to stretch impressive unbeaten run to 14

Currie Chieftains made it 14 Tennent’s Premiership wins in a row with a thumping 85-5 win at Covid and injury hit Aberdeen Grammar yesterday.

By Gary Heatly
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 5:29 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Edinburgh side travelled to Rubislaw top of the table with the hosts bottom, so an away triumph seemed likely, but they really turned on the style.

Charlie Brett, Gregor Hunter, Adam Hall and Rhys Davies bagged tries in the first half to give the Malleny Park men a four try bonus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wallace Nelson, Cairn Ramsay and Ryan Southern added further scores before the break and it was 47-0 at half-time.

(Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ryan Stewart scored early in the second half before the one score of the day came from Grammar.

Nelson, Southern and Ramsay all scored their second tries before Davies did the same and Hamish Ferguson finished the rout.

Second placed Marr were also winning away from home, though their game was a bit of a tighter affair.

They came out on top 28-17 at Musselburgh.

Third placed Edinburgh Accies made sure of a play-off place with a win.

Accies great home form this term continued as they saw off Selkirk 24-9 at Raeburn Place while Hawick are all but confirmed as being in the play-offs too.

The fourth placed Greens won 34-10 at Jed-Forest while fifth placed Hawks, who now need something of a miracle to make top four, lost 20-7 at home to GHA.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to Watsonians secretary Iain ‘Stavvy’ Leslie who has passed away aged 59.

He was involved in many roles for the Myreside club for 42 years and they held a minute of applause before their first XV game versus Highland yesterday.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

PremiershipEdinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.